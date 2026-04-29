Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.800-5.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Federal Signal's conference call:

Record Q1 financials — consolidated net sales of $626M (+35% YoY), operating income $99.7M (+52%), adjusted EBITDA $126.3M (20.2% margin, +190 bps) and adjusted EPS $1.18 (+55%).

— consolidated net sales of $626M (+35% YoY), operating income $99.7M (+52%), adjusted EBITDA $126.3M (20.2% margin, +190 bps) and adjusted EPS $1.18 (+55%). Raised 2026 outlook — full-year adjusted EPS increased to $4.80–$5.05 and net sales guidance to $2.57–$2.66B, with CapEx unchanged at $45–$55M.

— full-year adjusted EPS increased to $4.80–$5.05 and net sales guidance to $2.57–$2.66B, with CapEx unchanged at $45–$55M. SSG margin upgrade — Safety & Security Systems delivered strong organic growth and efficiency gains, prompting a through-cycle EBITDA target increase to 22%–28% driven by new products, insourcing (4th PCB line) and production improvements.

— Safety & Security Systems delivered strong organic growth and efficiency gains, prompting a through-cycle EBITDA target increase to 22%–28% driven by new products, insourcing (4th PCB line) and production improvements. Robust cash & balance sheet flexibility — $101M operating cash flow in Q1, net debt ~$480M with $939M available under the credit facility, enabling dividends ($0.15/sh), M&A and growth investments.

— $101M operating cash flow in Q1, net debt ~$480M with $939M available under the credit facility, enabling dividends ($0.15/sh), M&A and growth investments. Backlog and international headwinds — backlog down ~6% YoY to $1.04B (partly from reduced lead times and discontinuation of third‑party Labrie orders) and ~-$20M in lower international export orders, while interest and acquisition/integration expenses rose modestly.

Get Federal Signal alerts: Sign Up

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 754,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Federal Signal

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped estimates — GAAP EPS $1.18 vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue up 35% YoY; operating income rose ~52%, highlighting margin expansion and strong underlying demand. Read More.

Q1 results topped estimates — GAAP EPS $1.18 vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue up 35% YoY; operating income rose ~52%, highlighting margin expansion and strong underlying demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company lifted FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $4.80–$5.05 (above sell‑side consensus) — a direct catalyst for the rally as it signals confidence in sustained revenue and margin performance. Read More.

Company lifted FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $4.80–$5.05 (above sell‑side consensus) — a direct catalyst for the rally as it signals confidence in sustained revenue and margin performance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong cash generation and increased EBITDA margin targets for the Safety & Security Systems group, indicating improved profitability levers beyond just revenue growth. Read More.

Management highlighted strong cash generation and increased EBITDA margin targets for the Safety & Security Systems group, indicating improved profitability levers beyond just revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and management commentary are available (conference call, slide deck) — useful for digging into segment-level drivers, backlog, and cadence of margin improvement. Read More.

Investor materials and management commentary are available (conference call, slide deck) — useful for digging into segment-level drivers, backlog, and cadence of margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sensitivity: the stock trades at a relatively rich multiple (PE ~30) and has above‑average beta, which could amplify downside if growth or margins decelerate in coming quarters. (Background data: market metrics and recent trading)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities raised Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,168,788 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $235,509,000 after purchasing an additional 201,440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,218 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 321,830 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Signal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Signal wasn't on the list.

While Federal Signal currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here