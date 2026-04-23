Federated Hermes (FHI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $488.7320 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.45 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.Federated Hermes's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes's payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $4,070,602.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,843,989.01. The trade was a 21.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 236.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,890 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 239,613 shares of the company's stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Federated Hermes to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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