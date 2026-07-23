Federated Hermes (FHI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $488.3370 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $478.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.22 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.3%

Federated Hermes stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 74,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,060,718.20. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $513,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,165.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,032,060 shares of the company's stock worth $157,879,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 29.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,939,908 shares of the company's stock worth $152,669,000 after buying an additional 670,643 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3,229.0% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,657,263 shares of the company's stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,577,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,622 shares of the company's stock worth $72,618,000 after buying an additional 615,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FHI

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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