FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $354.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $426.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $432.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $445.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.83.

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FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $325.14 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $365.49 and its 200-day moving average is $346.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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