FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $402.40 and last traded at $402.7680, with a volume of 1094156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $388.59.

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FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded FedEx from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.04.

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FedEx Stock Up 3.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $370.54 and its 200-day moving average is $318.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. FedEx's payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $638,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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