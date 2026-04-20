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Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts' consensus is "Buy" — 13 firms cover Fermi with an average recommendation of Buy and an average 1‑year price target of $26.89, though price targets vary widely (as low as $8 and up to $30) and some recent reports include downgrades and cuts.
  • Significant insider selling — insiders sold 13,435,207 shares worth $67.8 million in the last 90 days, including COO Blanes Jacobo Ortiz (427,363 shares at $4.58) and major shareholder Griffin Perry (9,000,000 shares at $5.02).
  • Stock snapshot: FRMI opened at $6.55, has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a negative PE of -7.80, with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $7.72/$13.18 and a 1‑year range of $4.47–$36.99.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.8889.

FRMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fermi in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fermi from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fermi from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fermi

Fermi Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRMI opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -7.80. Fermi has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fermi news, COO Blanes Jacobo Ortiz sold 427,363 shares of Fermi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,957,322.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,469,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,048,441.36. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Griffin Perry sold 9,000,000 shares of Fermi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $45,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,946,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,991,179. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,435,207 shares of company stock worth $67,803,539.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

About Fermi

(Get Free Report)

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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