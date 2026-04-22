Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,040,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 10,054,679 shares.The stock last traded at $5.8560 and had previously closed at $5.06.
Fermi News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company business update says Fermi 2.0 has received “significant and positive feedback” from multiple potential tenants, the Texas Tech University System (landlord), suppliers, contractors and financing sources — a signal that Project Matador and tenant-readiness progress may be intact. FERMI PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE
- Positive Sentiment: Co‑founder and largest shareholder Toby Neugebauer publicly pushed for a formal sale process while reiterating bullishness on Project Matador and saying he and insiders remain aligned with shareholders — this could catalyze takeover interest or strategic alternatives that unlock value. Toby Neugebauer Incredibly Bullish on Project Matador
- Neutral Sentiment: Markets remain volatile as coverage highlights both the sale push and uncertainty around leadership transitions — trading swings reflect event-driven positioning rather than clear operational evidence of near-term revenue. Fermi Shares Volatile After Co-Founder Pushes For Company Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Media report that the former CEO has called for an immediate sale and offered to help run a process — could speed a strategic outcome but also highlights governance friction. Former Fermi CEO calls sale of company
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership departures remain a major overhang: the CEO and CFO exits prompted sharp selloffs and raised questions about execution at a critical expansion stage; continued departures or uncertainty would likely weigh on the stock. Fermi’s CFO resigns—just two days after the CEO stepped down
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces argue valuation and execution risks remain large after steep prior declines, keeping downside risk if a sale or operational progress doesn’t materialize quickly. After Dropping 80%, Fermi Is Still Not Worth It
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fermi in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded Fermi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fermi from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRMI
Fermi Stock Up 17.5%
The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Griffin Perry sold 9,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $45,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,946,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,991,179. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Lynn Hamilton sold 398,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,823,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,525,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,308,667.80. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,435,207 shares of company stock worth $67,803,539.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRMI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
About Fermi
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Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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