Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,040,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 10,054,679 shares.The stock last traded at $5.8560 and had previously closed at $5.06.

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Fermi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fermi in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded Fermi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fermi from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRMI

Fermi Stock Up 17.5%

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Griffin Perry sold 9,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $45,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,946,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,991,179. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Lynn Hamilton sold 398,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,823,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,525,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,308,667.80. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,435,207 shares of company stock worth $67,803,539.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRMI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Fermi

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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