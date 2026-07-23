Ferrari (RACE) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $2.1395 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $371.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.48. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $312.51 and a 52 week high of $519.10.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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