Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $2.0438 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $342.65. The company had a trading volume of 100,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,916. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $348.92 and its 200 day moving average is $367.11. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $3.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%. This is an increase from Ferrari's previous annual dividend of $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Ferrari from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferrari

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ferrari by 790.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ferrari by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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