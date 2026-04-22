FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FFD Financial had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

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FFD Financial Trading Up 0.6%

FFDF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft, e-statement, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, and teller services, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services.

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