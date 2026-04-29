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FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
FFW logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • FFW reported quarterly earnings of $1.56 EPS.
  • Shares were unchanged at $50.01 on very light volume (27 shares vs. a 180-share average); the company has a market cap of about $54.5M and a P/E of 9.08 with a 12‑month range of $38.84–$50.01.
  • FFW is the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank, offering retail banking services and a range of consumer, mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending products.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of FFW.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

FFW Stock Performance

FFWC stock remained flat at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. FFW has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

About FFW

(Get Free Report)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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