Go Pro
→ BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it? (From Awesomely) (Ad)tc pixel

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Fidelity D&D Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fidelity D&D Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, with a net margin of 20.78% and return on equity of 12.75%.
  • The stock opened at $51.39 and is trading near its 1-year high of $53.51; it has a market cap of about $298.6 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04.
  • Weiss Ratings reiterated a hold (c) rating, and the stock’s overall analyst consensus remains Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D&D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on FDBC

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fidelity D&D Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Fidelity D&D Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity D&D Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity D&D Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines