Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

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Fidelity D&D Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D&D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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