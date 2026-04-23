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Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Fidelity Emerging Markets logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 1,358 and last at GBX 1,350 on volume of 86,255 shares (previous close GBX 1,336).
  • The firm has a market cap of £563.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62, with its 50-day (GBX 1,219.44) and 200-day (GBX 1,101.35) moving averages signaling recent upward momentum.
  • FEML focuses on high-quality emerging market companies to capture long-term structural growth, while warning that emerging markets can be more volatile and valuations may swing widely.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,358 and last traded at GBX 1,350, with a volume of 86255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £563.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.35.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity's resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital. These markets may be more volatile, and company valuations can move to extreme levels in both directions. We strive to ensure our investors can profit from emerging markets' growth without experiencing every bump in the road. Three Key Reasons to invest: Compelling structural growth The world 's emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can't be found elsewhere. Research expertise on the ground We are embedded in these markets around the globe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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