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Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • EPS GBX 2.48 for the quarter with revenue of GBX 1,514 million; the trust reported a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.43%.
  • Shares traded down 0.5% to GBX 421.01 midday, with a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60; 50- and 200-day SMAs are GBX 425.90 and GBX 418.62, respectively.
  • Insider Hamish Baillie acquired 5,000 shares at an average of GBX 407 (≈£20,350), and insiders collectively own 0.22% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.48 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.43%.The firm had revenue of GBX 1,514 million during the quarter.

Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 0.5%

LON FSV traded down GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 421.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 523,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,734. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 425.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 418.62. Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 330.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 460.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values news, insider Hamish Baillie acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 per share, with a total value of £20,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Special Values PLC's aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty. London is one of, if not the, most important of the world's financial centres. Focused on the UK market but with up to 20% invested in overseas stock markets, this Investment Trust looks for stocks that are undervalued by the market and whose growth potential isn't yet appreciated by other investors. By understanding the downside and identifying the potential for change it allows the trust to invest in unloved stocks with potential for positive change.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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