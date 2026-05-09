Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday,Fidelity reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Stephens' target price suggests a potential upside of 49.40% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.10.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,871 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,519,746 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $71,291,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 137,810 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 51,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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