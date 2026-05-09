Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday,Fidelity reports. Oppenheimer's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.51% from the company's previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.10.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 7.9%

FIS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,440,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,957 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 177.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,987 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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