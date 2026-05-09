Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $43.28 and last traded at $43.5060, with a volume of 11319298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 7.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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