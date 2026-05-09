Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 49.51%.

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Fidus Investment Stock Performance

FDUS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 510,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,732. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $751.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 388.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Fidus Investment's dividend payout ratio is 73.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 5,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,793 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company's stock.

Fidus Investment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidus Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDUS beat Q1 earnings estimates, posting $0.62 per share versus the $0.50 consensus, which suggests better-than-expected profitability. Fidus Investment (FDUS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FDUS beat Q1 earnings estimates, posting $0.62 per share versus the $0.50 consensus, which suggests better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company announced total second-quarter dividends of $0.62 per share, including a $0.43 base dividend and a $0.19 supplemental dividend, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company announced total second-quarter dividends of $0.62 per share, including a $0.43 base dividend and a $0.19 supplemental dividend, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted dividend-fueled momentum on the earnings call, and recent coverage points to a strong operating update, which may support investor confidence in the payout and outlook. Fidus Investment Earnings Call Highlights Dividend-Fueled Momentum

Management highlighted dividend-fueled momentum on the earnings call, and recent coverage points to a strong operating update, which may support investor confidence in the payout and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below analyst expectations at $34.29 million versus $42.30 million, so investors may weigh the earnings beat against softer top-line results. Press Release

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidus Investment from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation NASDAQ: FDUS is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

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