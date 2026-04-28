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Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Set at C$6.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Fiera Capital logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target and a “sector perform” rating on Fiera Capital, implying about an 8.5% upside from the stock's prior close.
  • Several brokers have trimmed targets recently (Desjardins to C$6.25, National Bank to C$7.00, TD to C$6.00), and MarketBeat shows an average target of C$5.53 with an average rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Fiera trades at C$5.53 (market cap C$586.5M) with a PE of 16.26; last quarter it reported C$0.24 EPS on C$180.06M revenue, a 11.65% net margin and 14.44% ROE.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fiera Capital.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock's previous close.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Moderate Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$5.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 401,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 23.38. The stock has a market cap of C$586.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$7.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.90.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$180.06 million for the quarter. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

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