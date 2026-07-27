10,000 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Bought by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $246.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $241.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,341,128.10. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,552.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,376,309 shares of company stock worth $315,082,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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