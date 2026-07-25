100,000 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Purchased by Galaxy Digital Inc.

Galaxy Digital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,191.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WULF

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $3,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,945,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,938,383.20. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 520,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

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