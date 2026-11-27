Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $17,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $3,721,533,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $474,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,815,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,090,675,000 after buying an additional 1,887,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.11 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.45%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buy back 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Polen, Jr. sold 2,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $628,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,230. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,145 shares of company stock valued at $657,549. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company, commonly known as BD, is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products used by health care providers, laboratories and researchers. Founded in 1897, the company has a long history of supplying medical devices and diagnostic tools. BD's offerings include needles, syringes and other injection and infusion products; systems for collecting and processing blood samples; diagnostic instruments and tests; and technologies used in medication delivery and infection prevention.

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