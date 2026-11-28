Unisphere Establishment trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 11.1% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.53% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,323,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE TMO opened at $683.04 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $727.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm's fifty day moving average is $682.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.09. The firm has a market cap of $253.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.40 by $0.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa Britt sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $1,999,959.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,562. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a C$748.00 price target for the company. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $720.00 to $615.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $540.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $683.64.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and supplies products and services used in scientific research, healthcare and the life sciences. Its offerings include laboratory instruments, analytical equipment, reagents, chemicals, consumables, software and services for customers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical laboratories, universities and government agencies. The company's businesses span life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services.

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