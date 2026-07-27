1,000,000 Shares in PepGen, Inc. $PEPG Bought by Kalehua Capital Management LLC

Kalehua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. PepGen makes up about 1.3% of Kalehua Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kalehua Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of PepGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Rangeley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepGen by 133.3% during the second quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepGen by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEPG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PepGen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised PepGen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PepGen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of PepGen in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepGen

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.88. PepGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepGen, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepGen

PepGen, Inc NASDAQ: PEPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

Further Reading

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