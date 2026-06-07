100,177 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators owned about 0.11% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Urban Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $639,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $369,743.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,828.66. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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