101,084 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,084 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $9,201,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 1.0%

EBAY stock opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Article Title

GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Positive Sentiment: Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Article Title

Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Article Title

Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Article Title

Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: eBay’s board rejection of the offer signals management is not receptive to the current proposal, which reduces the chance of an immediate deal and may disappoint takeover traders. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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