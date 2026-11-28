Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135,085 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,019,098 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 5.9% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.72% of DoorDash worth $575,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $324,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in DoorDash by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in DoorDash by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 24,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Top DoorDash Stories

These are some of the DASH stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash said it plans to deliver 2 million meals to families for Thanksgiving, a community initiative that could support its brand reputation but is unlikely to have a material near-term financial impact. DoorDash plans to deliver 2 million meals to families this Thanksgiving

DoorDash said it plans to deliver 2 million meals to families for Thanksgiving, a community initiative that could support its brand reputation but is unlikely to have a material near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage included a Best Buy delivery promotion and consumer and human-interest stories. These items do not appear to provide a meaningful indication of DoorDash’s near-term financial performance. DoorDash Best Buy promotion

Other coverage included a Best Buy delivery promotion and consumer and human-interest stories. These items do not appear to provide a meaningful indication of DoorDash’s near-term financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales can weigh on sentiment, though the disclosed transactions were relatively small compared with the executives’ remaining holdings and were scheduled in advance.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $168.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $239.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.40%. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $213.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Keith Yandell sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,456.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,398,454.50. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 16,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total value of $2,659,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 904,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,242,060. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,446,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc. operates a local-commerce platform that connects consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, convenience retailers and other merchants. Through its DoorDash and Wolt brands, customers can order delivery or, where available, choose pickup. The company also offers services for merchants, including tools for online ordering, marketing and fulfillment. Its DoorDash Drive service provides delivery for orders placed through merchants' own channels. Founded in 2013, DoorDash is headquartered in San Francisco and is led by co-founder and CEO Tony Xu.

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