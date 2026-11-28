Baker BROS. Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,023,863 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company's stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,753,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 50,303 shares of the company's stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 471,682 shares of the company's stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 165,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 56,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Report on IONS

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Hayden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,280. This trade represents a 22.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Devers sold 1,357 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $59,083.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,490.94. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.98% and a negative return on equity of 120.62%. The business had revenue of $242.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops medicines using antisense technology, which targets RNA to influence the production of disease-related proteins. Its research and development programs span rare and common diseases, including neurological, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. The company's medicines include Tryngolza (olezarsen), approved in the United States for adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome. Ionis has also developed medicines with partners, including Spinraza (nusinersen) with Biogen and Wainua (eplontersen) with AstraZeneca.

Further Reading

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