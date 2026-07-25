10,300 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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