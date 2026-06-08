10,323 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Purchased by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,323 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,790.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG.

Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG. Positive Sentiment: EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks highlighted EOG as a strong momentum stock, which may reinforce positive sentiment but does not appear to be a company-specific catalyst by itself. Article: Here's Why EOG Resources (EOG) is a Strong Momentum Stock

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0%

EOG opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $177.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,033 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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