10,396 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of AKAM opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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