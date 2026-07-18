10,517 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,517 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $185.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,775,584.11. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATI wasn't on the list.

While ATI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here