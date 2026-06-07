10,549 Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,549 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $697.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 0.4%

MSCI stock opened at $616.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $578.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.85. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $501.08 and a 12 month high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI's payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

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