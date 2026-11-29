Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,061,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of APA worth $251,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,231,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,181,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,159,000 after acquiring an additional 377,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,236,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of APA by 240.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,662,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,674 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of APA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of APA opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. APA had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. APA's payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 16th that permits the company to buy back 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation is an independent energy company focused on exploring for and producing oil and natural gas. Its activities include developing hydrocarbon resources and managing the infrastructure needed to bring production to market. The company's operations span the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom's North Sea. APA also has exploration interests in Suriname, including offshore Block 58, where it works with joint-venture partner TotalEnergies. APA was formerly known as Apache Corporation and adopted its current name in 2021.

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