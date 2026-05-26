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10,638 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Purchased by Millennium Capital Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Millennium Capital Advisors opened a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter, buying 10,638 shares worth about $7.0 million. Meta now makes up roughly 4.1% of the firm’s portfolio and is its fourth-largest holding.
  • Institutional ownership in Meta remains very high, with large holders like Vanguard and State Street increasing their stakes and hedge funds owning 79.91% of the stock overall.
  • Meta continues to draw bullish attention from analysts and investors thanks to its AI strategy and strong financial results, including a recent earnings beat and revenue growth of 33.1% year over year. The stock also carries a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average target price of $840.19.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,638 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.1% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $132,015,115,000 after buying an additional 7,269,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,175,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $813,994,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,124,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $510,025.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,071. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total value of $5,589,088.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,978.24. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 95,471 shares of company stock worth $60,616,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $840.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $610.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $617.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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