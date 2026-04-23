10,650 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Duke Energy by 211.1% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here