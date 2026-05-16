106,521 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,849 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,056 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,201,725.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on WisdomTree in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on WisdomTree in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.WisdomTree's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here