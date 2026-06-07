106,616 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Pinebridge Investments LLC

Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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