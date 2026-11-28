Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 1,663.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,793 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,668 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group comprises about 1.5% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.45% of Nebius Group worth $266,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 16,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Zacks Research lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $355.00) on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nebius Group from $237.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NBIS opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, Director Arne Grimme purchased 148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.84 per share, with a total value of $25,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,566.16. This represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Wilson Boynton sold 4,502 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $519,575.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 398,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,012,466.67. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,718 shares of company stock valued at $280,207 and sold 115,029 shares valued at $25,012,535.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group is a technology company focused on building infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Its Nebius business provides cloud computing resources designed for AI workloads, including access to graphics processing units, data storage and networking, alongside tools and services for developing and deploying AI applications. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and adopted the Nebius Group name in 2024 after completing the separation and sale of its Russian businesses. It is headquartered in Amsterdam and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh.

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