Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,723 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,678,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $5,439,448,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,362,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $1,245,710,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $1,008,648,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $271.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $281.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $2.87. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 16.57%. Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 38.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $274.90.

View Our Latest Report on Allstate

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation is a U.S.-based insurance and financial services company. Founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck and Co., it became an independent publicly traded company in 1993. Allstate's core business is property and casualty insurance, including auto, homeowners, renters and other personal coverage. Through its brands and subsidiaries, the company also offers life insurance, roadside assistance, identity protection and protection plans for consumer products. The company serves customers primarily in the United States through agents, direct-to-consumer channels and partner businesses.

See Also

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