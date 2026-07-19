1,069,453 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,069,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,149,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 657,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:CL opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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