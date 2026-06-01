107,577 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,577 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $9,368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after buying an additional 468,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $478,687,000 after acquiring an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,134,733 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $273,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital increased their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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