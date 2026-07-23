108,790 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ralliant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ralliant by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ralliant from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RAL stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41. Ralliant Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The firm had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.83%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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