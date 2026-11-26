Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 6,677.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,113 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $42,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.39 and a 200-day moving average of $300.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $159.90 and a 1 year high of $461.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $23.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.17 by $2.73. The business had revenue of $46.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 45.90%. Valero Energy's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 58.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Valero Energy to a "hold" rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $339.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Valero Energy from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Valero Energy from $401.00 to $394.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is an international energy company focused on petroleum refining and the production of renewable fuels. Its operations include refining crude oil into transportation fuels and other petroleum products, which it sells through wholesale and branded marketing channels. Valero operates refineries in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks, among other products. The company also produces ethanol and renewable diesel.

Further Reading

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