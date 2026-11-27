Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,095,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.68% of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LIFE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CEO Peter Colis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $997,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,479,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,607,671.24. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Brandt Kucharski sold 6,865 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $215,217.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 80,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,038.40. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 630,527 shares of company stock worth $22,775,605 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.39. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $235.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies, Inc. operates a digital platform that helps consumers apply for life insurance. Its technology streamlines the application process, including eligibility assessment and underwriting, and may allow eligible applicants to obtain coverage without a medical exam. Ethos offers term and whole life insurance through relationships with insurance carriers. The company acts as a technology and distribution platform rather than as the insurer that underwrites every policy; coverage terms and availability depend on the carrier and applicant.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report