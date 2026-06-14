10,967 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Acquired by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.56 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $243.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,522.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,100.19. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,604.67. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $256.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

More Jazz Pharmaceuticals News

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report).

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