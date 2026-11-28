EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,097,188 shares during the period. Rambus accounts for approximately 1.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 2.04% of Rambus worth $233,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company's stock.

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Rambus Trading Up 6.5%

Rambus stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.93. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $174.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $218.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $213.21 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rambus

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc. develops and licenses semiconductor technologies used to move, process and protect data. Its business combines silicon intellectual property, which customers can incorporate into their own chips, with memory interface products designed for data-intensive systems. The company's products include memory interface chips and components for server memory modules, such as register clock drivers, data buffers, power-management devices and related modules. Its licensed technologies cover memory and high-speed chip interfaces, as well as security features.

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