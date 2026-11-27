Freshford Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,672 shares of the company's stock after selling 371,751 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics comprises about 9.1% of Freshford Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of 10x Genomics worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,042,950 shares of the company's stock worth $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 525,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,595 shares of the company's stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $11,716,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $11,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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More 10x Genomics News

Here's some of the latest news about TXG:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Serge Saxonov, CFO Adam Taich and insider Benjamin Hindson sold shares on Nov. 23 to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. Each retained a substantial holding, which may temper the bearish signal. SEC filing

CEO Serge Saxonov, CFO Adam Taich and insider Benjamin Hindson sold shares on Nov. 23 to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. Each retained a substantial holding, which may temper the bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Directors Shehnaaz Suliman and Sarah Teichmann also reported selling shares—2,207 and 2,000, respectively—with no tax-related explanation noted in the reports. The additional insider selling could add to near-term concerns about TXG. Director sale report

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 30,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $1,757,620.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 988,575 shares in the company, valued at $56,645,347.50. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sarah A. Teichmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $113,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,673.82. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,975. 8.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $150.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc. develops technology for studying biological systems at single-cell and spatial resolution. Its instruments, consumables and software help researchers analyze gene expression and other features of cells while preserving information about their location within tissue. The company's product platforms include Chromium for single-cell analysis, Visium for spatial gene-expression analysis and Xenium for in situ analysis of gene activity within tissue samples. Its tools are used in areas such as immunology, neuroscience, cancer research and drug discovery.

See Also

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