Anomaly Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 677,841 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for 0.6% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of 10x Genomics worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $56.02 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. 10x Genomics's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $892,562.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 472,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,080,266.50. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 20,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 328,436 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,923. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,271 shares of company stock worth $13,427,975. 8.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded 10x Genomics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXG

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc. develops instruments, consumables and software for biological research, with a focus on single-cell and spatial biology. Its technologies help researchers study gene expression and other biological features in individual cells and within the spatial context of tissue. The company's product portfolio includes the Chromium platform for single-cell analysis, the Visium platform for spatial gene-expression analysis, and the Xenium platform for in situ analysis of tissue. Its systems and reagents support applications such as gene-expression profiling, immune-cell analysis and examination of tissue samples.

Further Reading

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