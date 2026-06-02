110,000 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.25% of Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $208,327,000 after buying an additional 126,302 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 968,503 shares of the bank's stock worth $55,176,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 273.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,903 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 455,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bancorp by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,248 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 282,343 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 24,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,506.08. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erika R. Caesar sold 4,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $269,451.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,006.40. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report).

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